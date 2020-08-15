A dirtbox is a high-tech wireless transmitter, sometimes mounted in a small plane, that pretends to be a cellphone tower. When your phone (and every other phone in the vicinity) tries to connect to this fake tower, the box collects its electronic serial number, its approximate location, and the time and duration of calls it makes. It can do this even if you're using a cellphone privacy app like Signal that encrypts your calls and texts. If you're not, it may get those as well.