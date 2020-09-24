A Portland rioter charged today with attempted murder, arson and possessing a destructive device is a 23-year-old homeless ex-Marine who suffers from schizophrenia, according to court documents.
Joseph Sipe was booked into Multnomah County Jail at 1:30 am on four felony counts.
His arrest follows a protest where a rioter threw at least one Molotov cocktail into the ranks of Portland police, burning one officer's foot. Portland police would not immediately confirm whether Sipe is the suspect in that incident, but he faces charges consistent with throwing a petrol bomb.
In a Multnomah County Circuit Court booking report, Sipe said he had been homeless for nine months, living in a tent, sometimes in the Rose Quarter and other times in Gresham. He said he had last taken medication three or four days ago at the Unity Center, a crisis mental health treatment facility.
Sipe is from Georgia and said he has served two years in the U.S. Marines before going AWOL. Records show he has at least one assault conviction in Georgia.
He told police he regularly uses methamphetamine and cannabis, and had used cannabis the day of the protest.
He is being held on a $525,000 bail. He is one of two people charged with possession of a destructive device after last night's protest.
Portland police arrested 13 people at the protest, which followed a Kentucky grand jury deciding not to indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
In a press conference, Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis declined to release more details about Sipe's case. "I don't want to comment a whole lot on an open investigation," Davis said when asked about Sipe in a Thursday press conference. "But I anticipate we will be releasing some more about [this] case in particular very soon."
Comments