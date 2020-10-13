At the end of September, more than 50 officers of the Portland Police Bureau were made deputy U.S. marshals as part of a coordinated law enforcement response to a right-wing rally and counterprotests in North Portland. The deputization will remain in effect until the end of the year. But City Hall and the governor's office believed the deputization was only good for the weekend. Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded the deputization be revoked. U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams refused. As wweek.com reported Oct. 1, Gov. Kate Brown—who invoked her emergency authority to make the plan happen—says she didn't help decide how long the deputization would last. Here's what our readers had to say: