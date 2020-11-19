Allen Alonzo Coe, who Multnomah County prosecutors say fatally stabbed Portland entrepreneur Matt Choi last month, pleaded not guilty to murder and burglary charges during an arraignment Nov. 19.
Choi, 33, is the co-founder of the popular kimchi brand, Choi's Kimchi Company. Choi died on Oct. 25 in his Southeast Portland apartment. A medical examiner determined that Choi's death was a homicide by stabbing.
Prosecutors say that Coe, 30, was a tenant in the same apartment complex as Choi, located on the 300 block of Southeast 12th Avenue in the Buckman neighborhood.
Court records show Coe was arrested for possession of a stolen Toyota 4-Runner in Clackamas County on Oct. 31, and appeared in court three days later.
Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives identified Coe as a suspect, and the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Taskforce arrested him Nov. 18.
Multnomah County prosecutors charged Coe with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary in the first degree and identity theft. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail.
