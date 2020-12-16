Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a regular at Proud Boy rallies in Portland and Vancouver, Wash., is scheduled to be released from the Multnomah County Inverness Jail on Dec. 21.
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey sentenced Toese, 24, to 181 days in jail Oct. 20 for violating his probation agreement by, among other things, leaving the state where he lived, Washington, without permission to attend a protest in Portland this summer.
Toese's sentence was reduced to 121 days with credit for time served during previous jail stints dating back to October 2019, plus an additional 30 days of "good time" credit for completing an in-custody work program, says Chris Liedle, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
After a judge issued a warrant for Toese's arrest in June, Toese ventured to a Pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland in late August. After the rally, Multnomah County officials upgraded the warrant so Toese would be extraditable from other states. Days later, on Aug. 28, officials in Clark County, Wash., arrested Toese. They transported him to the jail in Portland, where he has been held since Sept. 1.
Toese violated his probation agreement that stemmed from a January 2020 conviction. Toese pleaded guilty to assault after he punched a man on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland in 2018.
