After a judge issued a warrant for Toese's arrest in June, Toese ventured to a Pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland in late August. After the rally, Multnomah County officials upgraded the warrant so Toese would be extraditable from other states. Days later, on Aug. 28, officials in Clark County, Wash., arrested Toese. They transported him to the jail in Portland, where he has been held since Sept. 1.