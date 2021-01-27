Paul Rivas, who is charged with one count of murder and assault in the second degree after a Jan. 25 multi-block hit-and-run spree in Southeast Portland left one dead and nine injured, has a recent conviction for voyeurism and claims in court documents that he used to be in the Secret Service.
Rivas, 64, is an Oregon City resident who has lived alone in a fifth wheel trailer on his landlord's property for the last 13 years, according to court documents.
In March of 2019, Rivas was convicted of voyeurism, according to a recognizance release filed Jan. 27 in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Because of the conviction, the release says, Rivas has an active protection order against him in Clark County, Wash. Rivas was sentenced to 24 months of probation, court records say, which was set to expire in March of 2021.
The recognizance release document says Rivas suffers from anxiety and depression, and that he claims to have been diagnosed while in the Secret Service. Rivas is divorced, the document says, and he lives off of social security income of between $501 to $1000 a month. Rivas told police he has not had alcohol for six months, and that he hasn't done drugs in four decades.
Rivas was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Jan. 26 around 11 pm. According to court records, bail is set at $1,550,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
On Jan. 26, Portland police identified the woman who died as 77-year-old Jean Gerich, a grandmother of five and mother of two.
Comments