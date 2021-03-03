One of the twins used an ax to break into the Oregon Weedery dispensary on Northwest Kearney Street on March 21, says a probable cause affidavit. The pair, who attended Lincoln High School, told police that they broke into the shop "for the thrill of it," and that they "had a lot of energy and that the burglary would burn off that energy," court records say. In June, both twins pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary in the second degree.