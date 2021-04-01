Oregon brothers Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol, during an April 1 hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss in Washington, D.C.
All told, the brothers face six counts each for their alleged role at the Capitol Building. Their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on all counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and felony destruction of federal property.
During Thursday's hearing, which was held over Zoom, the parties agreed to allow the Kleins to remain in custody in Portland, at least until after their next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 7.
Federal agents arrested the brothers in Sherwood and Heppner, Ore. on March 23. They are the first Oregon residents to face federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
As WW previously reported, the Klein brothers are the children of Baptist missionaries. The family lived in Argentina and Chile for over a decade, moving back to Oregon in early 2020 shortly before the start of the pandemic.
Separately, Matthew Klein is scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday morning for a trial readiness hearing on earlier charges. In October 2020, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office charged Matthew with two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
The charges stem from Matthew Klein's alleged attendance at a Sept. 26 Proud Boys rally in Portland's Delta Park.
Federal prosecutors allege that Portland police recovered five paintball guns, a shield, three baseball bats and a loaded 9 mm handgun from a truck that Matthew Klein was riding in at the rally. He allegedly told police that the handgun belonged to him, court records show. Matthew Klein pleaded not guilty to both counts in December.
Philip Klein, another brother, was also riding in the truck at that time, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. The 19-year-old faces one count of of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. He also pleaded not guilty, and he is scheduled to appear in county court Friday morning.
