“He had been trying to get me go-go dancing,” Bruce Bear, another former security co-worker, said. “I would say, ‘Nobody wants to see that’ and he would say, ‘Oh yes they do!’ He just knocked that self doubt down and replaced it with positive affirmations. Even with more serious things. Like, once I worried that I wasn’t good at security, and he hit me with ten reasons why I was excellent—just right off the top of his head.”