In April, Portland police shot and killed Robert Delgado, who was the subject of a 911 call that he was ‘quick-drawing’ a gun. It turned out Delgado had a replica handgun. Delgado’s death is part of a larger pattern: In the past decade, 1 in 4 Portlanders that police have shot were believed to have a weapon but actually had a replica or no weapon at all (“The Gun That Wasn’t There,” WW, May 12, 2021). WW found that Portland public officials have little knowledge about the calls police respond to. Emergency dispatchers, who follow guidelines set by the Portland Police Bureau, don’t know if a reported gun is real or not, and there’s little protocol for follow-up questions. Here’s what our readers had to say: