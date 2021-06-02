Attempted Murder Suspect Back in Jail: An Indiana man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward Portland police officers during a protest landed back in the Multnomah County Jail two days after his release. On June 1, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Oregon announced federal charges against 24-year-old Malik Muhammad, who had been released from county jail May 26 after the Portland Freedom Fund posted $212,500—or 10%—of the $2.1 million bail. Since late April, Muhammad had been held in county jail following a 28-count indictment handed down in March that accused him of various crimes during protests including throwing molotov cocktails toward police officers. On May 28, two days after his initial release, deputy district attorney Nathan Vasquez filed a motion arguing that Muhammad is “an incredibly dangerous person” who should remain in custody. “As he has shown time and time again, he will go to extreme lengths to exercise his extreme ideology, up to and including building fire bombs and attempting to murder police officers,” Vasquez wrote. Hours later, Oregon State Police arrested Muhammad and booked him back into county jail—likely in connection to the federal charges. As for the state charges, the DA’s office says it had intended to file its motion before Muhammad was released. “However, bail was posted prior to that motion being filed. Our position has not changed,” says Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the DA.