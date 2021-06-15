The Oregon Department of Justice is reviewing Portland Police Detective Erik Kammerer’s use of force during protests for potential criminal prosecution, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
“I can now confirm Portland Detective Erik Kammerer’s use of force during protests is under review by the Oregon Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution,” says Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the DA. “The request for ODOJ involvement was made by DA Schmidt because of a potential conflict of interest in our office.”
That development lands hours after the DA’s Office announced an indictment against Portland Police Bureau officer Corey Budworth, charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree for allegedly using excessive force against a photographer at an Aug. 18, 2020 protest.
WW has previously reported extensively on allegations that Kammerer, also known as “Officer 67″ for his helmet number, used excessive force against protesters. Last month, a Portland man named Elijah Warren filed a lawsuit against Kammerer and the city for negligence and battery, alleging that Kammerer hit him in the back of a head with a baton outside of Warren’s home last September.
Neither the Oregon DOJ nor Kammerer could immediately be reached for comment.
Comments