WHEELER RECALL FUNDING LAGS: The campaign to recall Mayor Ted Wheeler is not meeting its fundraising goals. As of July 27, Total Recall PDX had raised $76,000, according to the campaign. The average donation was $62. In June, campaign manager Audrey Caines told WW her goal was to raise $150,000 by July 15. The campaign has just nine paid circulators and relies mostly on volunteers. Correlation is high between an initiative campaign being able to hire paid signature collectors and the petition’s success, the National Conference of State Legislatures wrote in a 2012 report. Caines tells WW, “It was an ambitious goal we set to encourage excitement around fundraising, but it isn’t a critical number.” She added that they’re setting a new goal of $115,000 by Sept. 1. In a July 27 message posted to the campaign’s Twitter page, its biggest donor, data processor John Schroeder, urged wealthy Portlanders to donate: “50,000 signatures is an ambitious goal, and unfortunately in our current system, four-figure donations are necessary to achieve it.”