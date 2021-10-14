FBI Offers $25,000 Reward for Information About Murder of 18-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Portland This Summer

The Portland FBI announced Thursday that it is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Makayla Maree Harris.

Harris was one of seven people injured in a spray of gunfire near a line of food carts in downtown Portland in the early morning hours of July 17. Harris, who had recently graduated from high school, died at the hospital after being “severely injured” from the gunfire.

“It is believed that Makayla was an unintended target in a gang-related shooting. The shooters fired from a car in the street before it sped away,” FBI Oregon said in a press release Thursday. “It is also believed that many potential witnesses ran off after the shooting and may not have provided information to investigators.”

The $25,000 reward is being offered in addition to a $2,500 reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

“Innocent people pay a heavy price when violent criminal gangs battle on our streets,” special agent Kieran Ramsey said in a statement Oct. 14. “Despite this, law enforcement often finds that those who have information about these cases are reluctant to come forward. Whether it is distrust of law enforcement or fear of retaliation, the result is the same—the killings continue. We need help to stop this cycle of violence, and we ask anyone with information to find the will to come forward.”