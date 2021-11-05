Two Women Inmates Who “Walked Away” From Job Site Last Month Are Still Unaccounted For

Two women who were incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Ore., are still unaccounted for nearly a month after walking away from a job site at the Oregon Department of Corrections’ commissary building in Salem on Oct. 11.

ODOC spokeswoman Jennifer Black confirms to WW that the agency does not know the whereabouts of Shelly Radan or Brandy Woodward.

“They are still unaccounted for,” Black says, “and we will actively pursue them until they are back in Department of Corrections custody.”

Over three weeks ago, ODOC announced the pair had walked away from an on-site work crew shortly after 9 am on Oct. 11, and that they had last been seen on Lancaster Drive heading toward Dick’s Sporting Goods. That store is located within walking distance of a convergence of freeways, including Interstate 5, Oregon Route 99 and North Santiam Highway.

According to court records, Radan pleaded guilty last October to two burglary charges. A probable cause affidavit filed last fall in Lincoln County Circuit Court alleged Radan and another individual stole items from the Surfsides hotel in Lincoln City, including light bulbs, three iPhone docking alarm clocks, and “a Safeway shopping basket full of motel towels.” The affidavit further alleged that Radan admitted to taking some items from Room 216.

Radan, 43, entered ODOC custody in November 2020, according to the department, and she was scheduled to be released in September 2024.

Woodward, 45, began her sentence a few months after Radan, in April 2021, according to ODOC, and her projected release date was January 2024. In March, she pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear in court in relation to a 2018 conviction for possession and delivery of methamphetamines.

Radan and Woodward walked away from their job site at the corrections commissary building in Salem, according to ODOC. An Oregonian report from 2019 described the gig as a “coveted assignment that goes to women who have clear disciplinary records for six months.”



