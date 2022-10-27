Two Downtown Jail Guards Involved in Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates

Two of the three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned.

Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February of 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos sucker punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face.

In both cases, the captain running Multnomah County Detention Center, the downtown jail where Troudt and Valdvinos were working, expressed concerns about the two deputies’ behavior.

In documentation of the incidents provided by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to WW, Captain Jeffrey Wheeler wrote that Troudt’s “uncontrolled take down” of the inmate had a “high potential for injury.” In the case of Valdovino, “striking an inmate in the abdomen” was neither “reasonable or justifiable,” Wheeler wrote.

Both complaints resulted in disciplinary action, according to the office spokesman, Chris Liedle. It does not appear the incidents are related to the recent criminal investigation, first reported by WW, that resulted in Valdovinos, Troudt and a third deputy, Mirzet Sacirovic, being put on paid administrative leave in September.

The office is declining to provide additional information about that investigation. But a statement provided to WW by MCSO suggests that the two assaults are not the reason for a criminal probe.

“Disclosure of these materials would jeopardize [the investigations’] integrity and potentially undermine possible prosecution of any crimes that could ultimately be charged,” Liedle wrote in a letter to WW.