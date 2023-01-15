If a Crime Defies Explanation, How Do You Decide When to Set the Perpetrator Free?

For someone who proudly lived a life of crime, what does it mean to be rehabilitated—and who decides?

That’s the question Lucas Manfield’s cover story, “The Redemption of Robert King,” asks about an aging career criminal as he approaches possible parole. King has served more than 40 years of the three life sentences he was sentenced to for the murder of single mother Jule Salter, and plotting an aborted murder of a Seattle jewelry dealer. Both the murder and the plot are interwoven in scandal, vice, money and a criminal cruelty against women, possibly as leverage against powerful men.

