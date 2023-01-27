Tobacco and Vape Sellers Sue to Block Multnomah County’s Flavored Tobacco Ban

Opponents of a December ordinance Multnomah County passed banning the sale of flavored tobacco products filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court Jan. 26, seeking to block the ban.

The plaintiffs, 21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon, and a smoke shop called Division Vapor, argue that state law “specifically authorizes the licensed sale of tobacco products and inhalant delivery systems statewide,” and that Multnomah County lacks the authority to ban the sale of flavored products used for vaping and in hookahs.

The ban in scheduled to go into effect nearly a year from now, in January 2024.

The county took action in December because its five commissioners believe that flavored tobacco and vaping products are improperly marketed to children and will cause a variety of damaging health effects.

The county’s ordinance spells out those risks, saying: “Flavored tobacco products are popular among youth and young adults and are a key cause of the chronic use of tobacco products for all ages. Eight out of ten youth who have ever used a tobacco product initiated with a flavored product. In particular,use of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products have rapidly increased during recent years, despite a 25-year trend of reduced combustible cigarette sales.”

The plaintiffs dispute those health risks and note that it’s already illegal in Oregon to sell tobacco products to people under 21.

“Plaintiff Division Vapor requires that anyone entering its store be at least 21 years old and has signs posted at the entrance stating this requirement,” the lawsuit says. “Division Vapor vigorously enforces its restrictions prohibiting entry of underaged individuals.”

The lawsuit follows an earlier effort in Washington County by tobacco sellers to overturn a ban the Washington County Commission passed. In that case, a Washington County judge ruled the county didn’t have the authority to issue such a ban. Multnomah County officials say that ruling has no bearing on their ban.

A state-wide coalition of 35 groups that support Multnomah County’s ban called Flavors Hook Oregon Kids issued a statement blasting the lawsuit.

“The tobacco and vape industry are putting profits ahead of our kids’ health,” the group said. “Flavored tobacco is clearly marketed to our kids, with flavors like Cotton Candy and Orange Soda. Their business model targets our youth using flavors to get them hooked on nicotine to create lifelong customers. We will vigorously defend this ordinance that prioritizes our kids’ health.”



