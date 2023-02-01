After Years Of Alleged Stalking, a Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Is Now Charged With Murder

Steve Milner, 55, was arrested yesterday and charged with the murder of Kenneth Fandrich, 56, who was found dead Jan. 27 in a parking garage near where he worked in Hillsboro.

A corner has ruled his death to be the result of “blunt force trauma to his neck,” according to Fandrich’s wife of 30 years, Tanya.

Milner is now in Washington County jail, booked on charges of second degree murder, stalking and violating a stalking order. His arraignment is scheduled for this afternoon. WW contacted the Hillsboro Police Department, but it has yet to release any additional information about the case.

Fandrich’s death comes after a years-long effort to stop Milner from stalking Fandrich and his wife—including appeals to law enforcement that were not always successful.

“Milner was interjecting himself into our lives before this stalking order—before we had anybody listening to us. We rarely ever went anywhere alone. We always tried to stay together,” Tanya Fandrich told WW this morning.

She called police after Fandrich stopped returning calls on Friday night, and used Find My iPhone to direct officers to Fandrich.

Fandrich was found dead in his car. His phone was beside him in the passenger seat, Tanya said.

“I never thought this would happen. Never. I thought he [Milner] was just being an asshole,” she added.

Kenneth Fandrich told police that Milner and Tanya Fandrich had an affair while she was an employee at Milner’s Oregon City veterinary hospital years earlier.

Milner bailed Tanya Fandrich out of jail after she was arrested following a domestic dispute with Kenneth Fandrich a few years ago. She said the two hadn’t been in contact since.

Kenneth Fandrich filed a civil lawsuit last year, accusing Milner of extensive stalking, including planting a GPS device on his car, a crime that Fandrich claims police told him was “not against the law” after the Clackamas County bomb squad were called to remove it.

(Neither Oregon City Police Department nor the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for comment from WW at the time.)

In March, Fandrich called 911 after Milner began following him to work in his car. A Hillsboro police officer pulled Milner over and warned him he’d end up in jail if he kept up the harassment, a warning that Milner did not seem “receptive” to heeding, the officer noted.

Milner was not cited or arrested.

Meanwhile, Fandrich feared for his life. He believed Milner would “cut me up into little pieces because he is a surgeon,” he told a police officer. A few weeks later, he applied for a stalking order.

Milner was arrested for violating that order last year. In the civil lawsuit, Fandrich presented images which he claimed showed Milner attaching another GPS device to the underside of his truck. Milner was released at the time, and ordered to have no contact with Fandrich or his wife.

The civil case was pending a response from Milner’s legal team, which had requested additional time given “significant issues,” in the case.

“If the Court had not granted Mr. Milner’s requests to delay this action, my client might have been able to secure civil justice,” says attorney Michael Fuller, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Fandrich. “Now that is impossible.”