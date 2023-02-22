The Portland Police Bureau Has Suspended The Officer It Believes Responsible For Adding The “Dirty Hippy” Meme To Training Materials

In Jan. 2022, Portland mayor Ted Wheeler announced that the city had discovered an offensive meme in the police training materials.

The discovery of the meme, which depicts violence against protesters and is affiliated with the far-right movement, ignited a firestorm.

Now, over a year later, the bureau is disciplining the officer it suspects of having added “The Prayer of the Alt-Knight” meme to the presentation. Sgt. Jeffrey McDaniel has been suspended 100 hours without pay.

McDaniel strenuously denied the allegation. “I wouldn’t have put it in there and I wouldn’t have authorized it to be put in there,” he told investigators.

But he was in charge of the Rapid Response Team training and the earliest copy of the presentation found by the bureau on it’s servers was last saved by him. He admitted that he may have shared the meme in a text to his father at the time.

The presentation, entitled “Disturbance History Crowd Dynamics,” was from 2015 and was used as recently as 2018 in Oregon Basic Rapid Response Team training. The 50-member RRT resigned en masse in 2021 following the indictment of a fellow officer for striking a protester.

When Commander Craig Dobson confronted McDaniel in 2018 after seeing the meme being presented at training, McDaniel told him that the meme was included “for humor.”

The bureau initially proposed firing McDaniel for the offense.

But, Police Chief Chuck Lovell noted, “I believe that you understand the significant harm caused by allowing this meme.”

And McDaniel’s union, the Portland Police Association, argued that although McDaniel was “responsible for not catching the fact that the meme was included in the slide deck, the evidence did not prove that [he] added the meme to it,” according to a disciplinary letter dated Feb. 21 and signed by Lovell, Wheeler and McDaniel.

Ultimately, Lovell concluded, “it is more likely than not that you added the meme to the slide deck” and suspended him.

PPA President Aaron Schmautz told WW he was still reviewing the letter and was unable to comment.

The letter cites a 2018 Willamette Week article that activists have suspected police officers of holding sympathies toward right-wing protesters. The discovery of the “dirty hippy” meme solidified those suspicions.

“Putting this meme in the training document absolutely destroyed the City of Portland’s ability to discuss the amount of professional training officers received in crowd management theory and techniques without having to simultaneously defend why such a professional team would allow this sort of inappropriate material into their documents,” Lovell noted.