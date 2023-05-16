Portland Overdose Deaths Have Risen Nearly 50% This Year

The Portland Police Bureau released new data Tuesday morning showing a dramatic increase in fatal overdoses.

Last year, there were a record 158 overdose deaths in Portland. This year will almost certainly surpass that peak. There have already been 85, a 46% increase from this time last year, PPB spokesman Nathan Shephard tells WW.

“Keep in mind that the numbers for this year are actually only preliminary because the Medical Examiner will continue to process toxicology reports that will only increase the number of deaths considered overdoses,” he added.

Tuesday’s data release comes after a particularly fatal weekend on Portland’s streets, in which the police investigated eight suspected overdoses. Six of those were due to fentanyl, the powerful, cheap opioid that has driven a massive rise in overdoses across Oregon in recent years.

It’s easily mistaken for other powdered drugs, like cocaine, as police suspect happened in several of the recent cases. “Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the bureau said on Sunday.