Here’s How Portland’s Overdose Death Rate Compares to Other American Cities

Thanks to the rise of the powerful opioid fentanyl, fatal overdose deaths have skyrocketed in Portland in recent years, rising from under 200 in 2018 to nearly 500 last year.

But the fentanyl scourge hasn’t hit just Portland. In fact, it first began being abused a decade ago in the Eastern half of the United States, and has only recently begun proliferating, with the assistance of Mexican Cartels, on the West Coast.

So how does Portland’s crisis compare? Reporters at the San Francisco Chronicle have crunched the numbers, making a dashboard that makes it convenient to compare counties per capita rate of fatal overdoses. Here’s the 20 counties with the highest rates. Portland is one of only three west of the Mississippi River.

County, Overdoses per 10,000 people:

Baltimore, Md. 174.1

Davidson, Tenn. (Nashville) 101.5

Philadelphia, Pa. 88.5

Marion, Ind. (Indianapolis) 84.1

Washington, D.C. 77.9

Jefferson, Ky. 77.6

San Francisco, Calif. 72.9

Milwaukie, Wis. 72.6

Bernalillo (Albuquerque) N.M. 68.8

Camden, N.J. 67.8

Jefferson, Miss. 67.6

Shelby, Tenn. (Memphis) 66.3

Bronx, N.Y. 65.9

Franklin, Ohio (Columbus) 65.4

Montgomery, Ohio (Dayton) 62.7

Multnomah, Ore. 61.8

New Haven, Conn. 59.5

Pinellas, Fla. (St. Petersburg) 58.9

Duval, Fla. (Jacksonville) 58.3

New Castle, Del. 58.2

National, 32