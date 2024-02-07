Governor Nominates Top Multnomah County Prosecutor for New Job on State Parole Board

Gov. Tina Kotek has nominated a top Multnomah County prosecutor to serve on the state’s parole board. Chief Deputy District Attorney Don Rees currently runs the Multnomah County District Attorney Office’s division overseeing sex and violent crime prosecutions.

His new gig would be a full-time job, raising the question of who will replace him. Despite running on the promise to overhaul the way Multnomah County prosecutes crime, District Attorney Mike Schmidt has so far replaced only one of his top lieutenants: John Casalino, who was demoted and subsequently quit.

But he kept two other division chiefs, Rees and Kirsten Snowden, who both wield wide influence over the office’s charging decisions. Now, one of those two is on his way out, and Schmidt could have another opportunity to shake up the office—that is, unless he loses the May election to another prosecutor, Nathan Vasquez, who was recently endorsed by his office’s union.

“Don started his career with MCDA in 1995 and is an incredible asset to the agency and community. DA Schmidt supports his nomination, and believes he is an excellent candidate for the Board. Once the Senate confirmation process concludes, we will determine his transition date,” says Schmidt’s spokeswoman Liz Merah.