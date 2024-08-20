Arsonist Who Destroyed Century-Old Portland Church Found Guilty Except for Insanity

Nicolette Fait, 29, has been found guilty except for insanity in the destruction of the 119-year-old downtown Portland Korean Church.

After setting the three-alarm fire early last year, Fait walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center to “take credit” for the blaze, saying that voices in her head threatened to “mutilate” Fait if she didn’t burn it down.

A doctor later diagnosed Fait with schizoaffective disorder. On Aug. 7, Judge Nan Waller found her guilty of multiple counts of first degree arson and ordered her sent to the Oregon State Hospital. Fait is now in the custody of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, and will remain so for up to 20 years.

The Gothic-style church, located on Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street, was built in 1905 and is now owned by a Beaverton dentist. It was demolished shortly after the blaze.







