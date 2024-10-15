Beaverton Rehab Closes Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Founder

Taylor Made Retreat, an addiction rehab program that has operated out of a repurposed Beaverton mansion since 2018, shut down earlier this summer amid sexual misconduct allegations against its manager and founder, former concert promoter Lowell MacGregor.

In a voicemail greeting posted on the program’s main phone line, MacGregor says the nonprofit was dissolved by its board. The 6,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home was put on the market a month ago with an asking price of nearly $3 million.

It’s not clear why the program shuttered. In a series of messages posted on Facebook last month, MacGregor alluded to both financial difficulties and “human frailty.”

But a lawsuit filed yesterday in Multnomah County Circuit Court offers a more detailed account of the alleged events that led to the closure. In it, MacGregor is accused by an unnamed woman and former client of the program in 2021 of “manipulating and sexually grooming her.”

“MacGregor singled out [the woman], along with other young, vulnerable woman at the rehabilitation center, to fulfill his selfish needs for attention and and sexual gratification,” the legal complaint says. It accuses MacGregor of sexual battery and his nonprofit of negligence and fraud, and demands $4.5 million.

MacGregor, in a series of emails with WW, said he was shocked by the allegations and called the situation “a nightmare.” A lawyer, Bracken McKey, later contacted to WW to say he was representing MacGregor and his client had no comment.

MacGregor led a successful career as a music promoter—he booked shows for the Roseland and later toured with Pearl Jam in the early 2000s—before pivoting to focus on Christian festivals and addiction recovery.

He purchased the Beaverton property, which was built by a former bootlegger and is known by locals as the Walker Road Castle, and opened the rehab in 2018. The program’s website boasts that Jack Healey, the renowned human rights activist, is on its board.

But the lawsuit alleges MacGregor used the program to prey on young woman.

The unnamed plaintiff in the case says she entered the program after being discharged from a local hospital after blowing a blood alcohol content of 0.455% on a breathalyzer. MacGregor personally picked her up in his car.

Within months, as she was in the midst of a 12-step program, he told her he loved her and had sex with her on a road trip to visit her parents in Idaho, according to the lawsuit. He told her not to tell anyone until she had left the program. After she did, the two moved into a luxury apartment rented by MacGregor, who then became abusive, the lawsuit says.

She moved out in 2022 and later relapsed. During this time, MacGregor sent her a letter admitting to many of the allegations, saying he’d violated his professional obligations and “was afraid that our relationship would sink TMR and maybe more importantly, ruin my reputation,” the lawsuit alleges.

After disclosing her experience for the first time to a friend in 2024, the woman began to see the relationship “in a new light” and realized MacGregor had repeatedly sexually assaulted her, the legal complaint says.

The complaint also names Taylor Made Retreat as a defendant, alleging the nonprofit was negligent for not preventing the assaults. “Taylor Made knew, or at a minimum, recklessly disregarded the truth, that MacGregor was dangerous to female patients,” it says.