Second Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Founder of Closed Beaverton Rehab

A second former client of Taylor Made Retreat, the Beaverton rehab that quietly shuttered this summer, is accusing its founder of sexual misconduct.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, a pseudonymous woman says MacGregor began sexually grooming her shortly after she entered the residential 12-step program earlier this year. MacGregor, it says, stepped down after the nonprofit’s board found out.

MacGregor, a former concert promoter, declined to comment through his attorney. The lawsuit is seeking $2.25 million from MacGregor and his former nonprofit.

According to the legal complaint, MacGregor granted the woman favors soon after she entered the program, which operates out of a Beaverton mansion known as the Walker Road Castle. “[He] let Plaintiff have extra access to her phone, deactivated the alarm in her room so that she could visit him, and had her car delivered from Colorado to Oregon.”

At the time, the lawsuit says, the program’s board was aware of MacGregor’s alleged misconduct with women and required him to be chaperoned during certain one-on-one encounters with female clients. (Another former client filed a lawsuit with similar claims last month.)

MacGregor found a way around the restrictions, the lawsuit says, and their relationship soon turned sexual. At least one program administrator, the lawsuit claims, was made aware of the relationship in July.

The woman ended the relationship soon after, “after beginning to reflect upon how predatory it had been for MacGregor to pursue her while in such a vulnerable state,” the complaint says.