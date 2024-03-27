Readers Respond to Controversy Over Medical Interpreter Bill

SOMETHING LOST IN TRANSLATION

Imagine finding a lump in your breast and upon arriving at the oncologist’s office, there is no one who speaks your language. Or you’re a doctor and can’t explain a diagnosis or treatment options to your patient. These are situations Oregon’s certified and qualified medical interpreters work to alleviate [”Pass It On,” WW, March 6].

Medical interpreters are independent contractors, but private, for-profit interpreting companies pay us a meager fraction of what they charge for cost of service, taking the bulk as “overhead.” Meanwhile, we interpreters have no health insurance, vacation, sick time, or other benefits. We are advocating for ourselves, our industry, and patients.

We have tried hard to improve working conditions, and powerful special interests have fought hard to kill this bill. It seems Republican lawmakers and Willamette Week are carrying water for the massive taxpayer handouts these out-of-state corporations receive.

Every aspect of health care is facing extreme staffing shortages because of private company greed. Senate Bill 1578 is one of many efforts across the country to level the playing field. SB 1578 will reduce workforce turnover, increase pay, and create a more stable health care interpreter system. Everyone deserves clear and accurate information regarding their health. Oregon’s providers and patients should be confident that when they need an interpreter, one will be there. I am not surprised corporations oppose the bill. I am surprised and disappointed that Willamette Week didn’t do a better job of “afflicting the comfortable” when reporting on this issue.

Kara DeGiovanni

Northeast Portland

PLEASE SIGN THIS BILL

I am a health care professional who works in a rural hospital in Marion County, and I support Senate Bill 1578 to promote economic freedom by enabling access to a state-based interpreter management system and existing language companies if interpreters decide to do so. Which, consequently, will provide better services for the patient remotely or in person.

In my line of work, I serve a diverse patient population. Besides English, other predominant languages spoken by our patients include Spanish, Russian, and Chinese, among others. The ability for my patients to have access to interpreters is very important. I want to ensure that my patients fully understand medications they receive, how to take them and how to recognize side effects. The ability to have this service readily available could improve medication adherence, prevent hospitalization, and ease financial burden related to preventable hospitalizations.

• We are resilient together. We must increase retention and language accessibility in health care interpretation, guarantee greater pay and benefits for interpreters, and promote transparency.

• By signing this bill into law it will move towards improving working conditions of essential health care interpreters who provide critical interpretation services to our Oregonians.

I urge Governor Kotek to sign SB 1578 into law to continue advancing Oregon’s Health Equity goals. It’s time to invest in our communities throughout Oregon, including rural and Limited English Proficiency communities. It is critical that our community members receive certified and qualified health care interpreters when addressing something as important as their health. Well-equipped communities can make the difference between staying in pre- and post-COVID times and evolving with the times.

Catherine Wangari

Beaverton

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: P.O. Box 10770, Portland, OR 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com