The Longtime Booker for Satyricon Remembers John Graham

JOHN GRAHAM MADE A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

I want to convey my profound thanks to Zach Dundas for his kind words remembering John Graham [“In Memory of John Graham, 1972-2025,” WW, Aug. 6]. Zach and John were my editors when I wrote freelance music pieces for the paper from 1999 to 2003. I don’t want to make this about me, but a little backstory is relevant.

I booked the Satyricon nightclub from August 1993 to March 1999 and was music editor for a local art, music and politics paper called PDXS for roughly the same period. I also had a fiery passion for music that I thought worth the world’s ears. And there was so, so much of it at the time. Portland in the ’90s was just a fantastic place for music and art.

It could easily have been seen as a conflict of interest to write about shows while also booking a club, but I considered my mission too important to taint with personal bias. There was so much great music everywhere I had to use my words to bring it to anyone who would read it.

I could see that same guiding principle in John (and you too, Zach). He had a hilariously brusque and brutal style about him. But he could also listen. Both to what you had to say and to all the music that came his way.

I realize now that my ferocious mantle was passed to John and Zach. They were great editors and music selectors and always fun to talk to. And they presided over the true peak of Portland music.

I guess basically what I’m saying is this: If my name means anything in this town anymore, I want to throw all of that weight behind this remembrance. John was a solid human. I deeply regret losing touch with him, and I’m very sad to lose him at only 52.

Ben Munat

Southeast Portland

CENTRAL LIBRARY IS A PEACEFUL PLACE

When you write “the Central Library, which has been plagued by violence and drug use,” it makes MCL Central sound like a war zone [“County and City Unveil New Operations Team to Curb Crime and Drug Use at the Central Library,” wweek.com, Aug. 7]. It’s not. I spend a few afternoons a week working in the reading rooms. I find it soothing. Sometimes there are troubled people around, but where is that not true in our distressed nation?

Librarians should be applauded for their response to the homeless crisis. Like first responders, they are on a front line of a long-neglected national issue.

From what I’ve seen, librarians have earned the respect and cooperation of most unhoused people for their humane response to homelessness. Librarians are gently resolute when it comes to house rules, and it’s well understood violators can be banned for extended periods.

Their response teams for difficult people have figured out effective ways of managing challenging situations. The reading rooms are one of the simple pleasures in my life. Way to go, MCL.

And while I’m at it, regarding another civic institution frequently dumped on, I also ride TriMet on a frequent basis: The red and blue lines, the 8, 12, 15, 20, 62 and 77 buses and the streetcar. Frequent, reliable, clean and safe. Way to go, TriMet.

Nick Burke

Southwest Portland

POLITICIANS SET UP MONEY MANAGERS FOR FAILURE

Thank you for the well-researched article on [Oregon Public Employees Retirement System] investments [“Off Target,” Oregon Journalism Project, Aug. 6]. I appreciate the focus on this important topic.

The expectation of having the fund beat the Russell 3000 plus 3%, as you reported, is absolute negligence by our elected officials. No fund ever expects to beat this aggressive index by 3% over its history without taking huge risks (i.e., more private equity).

Why is it set so high? Perhaps because the elected officials who have been running the state for the last few decades do not want to tell the teachers (and other government employees) we can’t afford the retirement promises, and they don’t want to tell the voters they have to significantly raise taxes or cut services to meet them. Instead, they just pretend that the PERS fund will perform better. It’s avoiding the hard truth all around.

According to [the National Association of State Retirement Administrators], a nonprofit that tracks public retirement systems, the assumed rate of return is typically 7% to 8%. This is much lower than the historical Russell 3000 Index plus 3%. Why would Oregon’s politicians set a target that is above that?

Why don’t reporters (and voters) hold our politicians accountable, rather than the money management people who have been given an impossible task?

It’s reporting journalists that should point out that no money manager in the world would tell any investor they should consistently beat the Russell 3000 by 3%. It’s the politicians that should be held accountable to the targets that are not even close to what everyone else is assuming. If a private financial adviser made these promises, my bet would be these same politicians would clamor for them to be in jail.

Please hold our politicians accountable also. The money manager has no option but to take larger risks (more private equity) to be able to meet these unreasonable goals (although I wish they would speak up and publicly tell the politicians that the targets are unrealistic also).

Joe Stewart

Mosier

