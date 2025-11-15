Readers Respond to Chris Dudley, Peacock Priorities, and SNAP Aid

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

DUDLEY IS NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME

The interview with Chris Dudley [“Hotseat,” OJP, Nov. 5] repeated tired Republican tropes.

One party rule: That’s because the R’s keep nominating folks out of step with Oregon. Some 20 years ago a former Republican elected official said: The Oregon Republican Party has been hijacked by an extreme right-wing Libertarian faction. So that no longer can it elect anyone in a statewide election. (I think since then, 2 R’s have been elected to a minor post.)

Tax rates: While it is true only New York and Washington, D.C., have higher income tax rates; Oregon is one of only five states without a sales tax. (Both D’s and R’s consistently vote down sales tax in Oregon because it’s unfair to the poor.) Based on real market value, or true market value, Oregon real estate taxes are in the second-to-lowest bracket.

But what concerned me the most was his talking about a mentally ill person crying out in pain, without a positive idea or plan to provide said person with a safe, humane place to live where they can receive quality professional help with their illness.

It’s easy to point fingers. I am looking for candidates with real, workable solutions to our problems. Thank you, Nigel, for showing us Mr. Dudley is not ready for prime time.

Paul Maresh

North Portland

PEACOCK SHOWS IT VALUES HUMAN RIGHTS

Regarding the article by Sophie Peel on Oct. 29 [“Great Divide,” WW]:

Dan Ryan recently asked his colleagues: “What is your north star?” It is a fair question.

Decisions from electeds affect all of us in many ways, from affordable housing to social safety nets. Such decisions may not be felt immediately, yet still weigh on our conscience and pocketbook. It is fair to ask our councilors, “What is your north star?”

The U.N., many Holocaust scholars, and numerous relief organizations have called the killing and starving of Palestinians in Gaza a genocide. This genocide is enabled by billions from American taxpayers, while some Americans can’t pay rent or get health care.

To Councilor Clark, why is it “inappropriate” to call attention to these atrocities? To our friends at the Jewish Federation, why is it “divisive” to condemn the murder of women and children? To Councilor Zimmerman, if it is “antisemitic” to denounce a bloodthirsty Israeli government, then is it “anti-white” to protest Trump?

Far from being “performative” as the Metro Chamber suggested, this pledge from the Peacock councilors is a bright light from their north star. It shows their dedication to universal justice and human rights, not to slicing and dicing morality in the name of political expediency. It shows that they are guided by the needs of the least among us, not just those who can afford a condo at the Ritz-Carlton. Above all it gives me hope that Portland will not be a part of genocide.

Au Nguyen

Southeast Portland

ARMED WITH FROGS AND EMPATHY

Reading about local grassroots efforts to ease recent increases in food insecurity due to the ceasing of SNAP payments was akin to fresh sun rays dancing upon my skin after a week of Portland’s gloomy skies. We all know Portland has its problems, as any city does. However, I can’t help but feel that when the times get really bad, we rise by lifting each other up. The two recent articles about this current event, “Local Businesses Offer Free Food to People Losing SNAP Benefits,” [wweek.com, Oct. 28] and “More Portland Restaurants Offer Free Meals During SNAP Shutdown” [wweek.com, Oct. 30], while brief, speak volumes. Food insecurity and food apartheids are not new to Portland, but seeing this community-led effort kindles a hope inside of me that even after SNAP benefits are reinstated, we will continue to be there for each other in similar ways.

This letter is a call to action. A call to show that many Portlanders value community and that we will NOT be browbeaten down into the mud. We come armed with frogs, humor, and empathy. Let us not stop here. We all have something to contribute that does not have to be monetary. As [Miranda] Luis-Silva told Willamette Week: “I have been a single mother. I’m not in any better position myself; I just struggled to pay rent in October also. But I have a restaurant, so I have the ability to cook en masse so, what the heck, I’m going to do it.” We can do this together. You, me, the frogs frolicking in “war torn” streets, and every last person in our quirky weird corner of the Pacific Northwest.

Sam Wardwell

Northeast Portland

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to:

P.O. Box 10770

Portland, OR 97296

Email: amesh@wweek.com