Chris Voss, the director of the county’s Emergency Management Department, says his office will be putting out a report in the next 30 days about how the county will be better prepared for the next heat wave: “It will focus on some of the quick things we can do, understanding that there’s still a lot of summer left. Some of those areas might focus on transportation, outreach, communications, staff recruitment—things we can do now in case there’s another incident later this summer.”