City, County Declare State of Emergency as Heat Wave Looms

A Portland man tries to cool down in the Willamette River during the 2021 heat dome. (Wesley Lapointe)

Portland area officials today braced for the impact of a three-day triple digit heatwave, even as forecasters said the most likely outcome is merely sweltering temperatures rather than calamitous ones.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson declared a state of emergency for the upcoming days, warning of dangerous heat that is likely to exceed 100 degrees. The declarations allow Wheeler and Vega Pederson to swiftly open cooling shelters and deploy first responders, without seeking the approval of their colleagues.

County officials have not said where those shelters will be located, however. They have pledged to release a list one day before the 100-degree temperatures arrive, which suggests it will appear sometime Thursday.

Meanwhile, the county provided a link to an interactive map with recreational spaces including parks, pools and fountains where people can cool off.

National Weather Service meteorologists now say there’s a 60% to 80% chance that the Willamette Valley will see temperatures above 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They are less confident that highs will rise above 105 degrees, and think it’s unlikely that Portland will hit 110 degrees.

That places the forecast more in line with last August’s heat wave, rather than the vicious heat dome of 2021 that killed 72 county residents.

“Regardless of exactly how high temperatures ultimately climb,” NWS forecaster wrote Wednesday afternoon, “confidence is high in a prolonged period of hot temperatures with minimal overnight relief, leading to dangerous conditions through this weekend and possibly into early next week.”

Some scheduled weekend events are expected to continue, while others have rescheduled out of caution.

The Waterfront Blues Festival will operate as scheduled with added measures including misting stations, tent areas, free water and a cooling station in the Waterfront Marriott Downtown Waterfront Hotel for ticketholders. Pedalpalooza organizers have rescheduled a handful of rides.

Trimet may experience disruption and delays, as high temperature limits speed and causes heat related issues.

Effective July 2, Portland’s Fire Marshal put in place a burn ban for the city, citing “limited rainfall, and ongoing dry conditions.” Until further notice, the ban applies to recreation campfires, fire pits, architectural burning and permits issued for open burning. Outdoor barbecuing, with extreme caution, is still permitted.