City Initiative Finishes Installing 15,000 Cooling Units in Time for Summer

A Portlander cools off in the Willamette River during the 2021 heat dome as a barge passes by. Portland began installing cooling units after that climate disaster.

Just as Portland had its hottest day of the year June 8, the city’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability announced the Cooling Portland project has hit a major milestone: 15,000 cooling units installed across the city, 18 months ahead of schedule.

The project began after the 2021 heat dome brought three consecutive days over 100 degrees to the region. Funded by the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, a tax on large retailers, the initiative seeks to provide heat pumps, which can function as coolers and heaters, to vulnerable Portland residents.

BPS spokeswoman Magan Reed said reaching this goal quickly is paramount in the face of a warming climate, especially for protecting low-income residents, who often feel the effects of climate change first.

“We’re already at a point in the climate crisis where we have to deal with the reality of much hotter summers and wildfire smoke over the summer and the extreme cold during the winter,” Reed said.

To be eligible for heat pump installation, residents must live in Portland and make an income that is 60% or less of the area median income. The program prioritizes residents over 60 years old, those who have increased risk from medical conditions, and people who live alone.

At the outset, Cooling Portland planned to allocate 15,000 units over five years. It surpassed that goal ahead of schedule and has expanded the project to 10,000 additional units by 2026, funded by an additional $10.3 million allocation from PCEF’s Climate Investment Plan. Reed said as long as funding allows, PCEF money will continue to support the Cooling Portland project’s investments in public safety.

“[PCEF exists] solely to fund climate resilience and climate justice projects here in the city of Portland, particularly for communities that need it most.” she said.

To see if you are eligible for a heat pump, call 311 or visit the Cooling Portland website.

For information about how to stay safe during heat events, visit portland.gov/heat.