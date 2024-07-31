Oregon Shows Improvement in Latest Mental Health Rankings

Oregon moved up three spots in Mental Health America’s latest annual report ranking the prevalence and access to care among the fifty states and the District of Columbia. Oregon is now 47th.

The reason: improving access to care. More people with mental illnesses are being insured and getting treatment, the report says. Since last year’s report, the number of uninsured adults with mental illness dropped from 10% to 4%. And far fewer people reported being unable to see a doctor because of the cost.

To be sure, Oregon still isn’t doing well. The state held onto last place in a ranking of the prevalence of mental illness.

Still, the report is welcome news for state legislators, who as of late have been pouring cash into Oregon’s behavioral health care system in hopes of addressing what is a nationwide issue. Nearly a quarter of Americans report having had a mental illness within the last year.

Most of the data the report is based upon was collected in 2022, and it will likely be a few years before this report reflects the state’s latest investments.