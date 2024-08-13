State Opens Investigation Into Wilkes Sober Living Home

The Oregon Health Authority has launched an investigation into the unlicensed sober living center in the Wilkes neighborhood that was featured last week in WW.

Like many sober homes, Wiicare’s facility operates in a gray area. State law regulates congregate housing for people with mental health or substance use disorders, but the code often goes unenforced. OHA is weighing whether to begin doing so.

A debate on the matter played out in emails between a city of Portland zoning inspector and OHA officials, recently obtained by WW. The city visited the home in May following neighborhood complaints, but confusion over who was responsible for regulating the home delayed any enforcement.

On Aug. 7, the city resumed its inquiry, citing WW’s reporting, and asked the state for help. “This home is not currently licensed or registered with us,” Connie Rush, a licensing manager at OHA, wrote in response. “There is sufficient information, however, that we will be investigating the home to determine if licensure or registration is required.”