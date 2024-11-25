OHSU Ranks Among Worst in Country in Employees’ Confidence in Leadership

Oregon Health & Science University leadership surveyed its employees earlier this summer, asking them to rate the hospital along 100 different metrics. The results are back, and they are atrocious.

Overall, the hospital’s employee “engagement score” was among the worst 7% of health care organizations across the country.

And it did particularly poorly on questions concerning hospital leadership. Less than half of the 8,500 or so employees who responded to the survey gave positive responses to the question of whether the the organization “conducts business in an ethical manner.”

Confidence in leadership? 36% positive. Those results were among the lowest 1% of surveyed health care organizations across the country.

The survey results were recently presented to senior leadership in an internal presentation obtained by WW. “Results suggest employees feel bullying and harassment, along with threats of violence are not addressed by organization,” the presentation says.

The results are unacceptable says Interim President Steve Stadum, according to a statement released to WW. Stadum took over after his predecessor, Dr. Danny Jacobs, resigned in October, following a series of scandals that had embroiled the state’s premier health institution.

“This year’s survey reflects the difficulties of the past several years industry-wide and at OHSU specifically; in fact, it was conducted during a time when OHSU was going through reductions in force,” said spokesperson Sara Hottman. “We look forward to working to address the concerns highlighted.”

The timing of the survey results could hardly be worse for OHSU leadership, who are in the midst of an attempted purchase of crosstown rival Legacy Health, a deal now under scrutiny by state regulators.