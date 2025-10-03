Kaiser Workers Set Strike Date

Unions representing Kaiser Permanente workers around the U.S., including in the Portland area, on Friday announced plans for a five-day strike beginning Oct. 14.

Some 4,000 workers for Kaiser Permanente Northwest are among the cohort planning to strike. A mix of registered nurses, lab workers and other staff, like social workers and physical therapists, they work at Sunnyside and Westside medical centers, as well as surgical centers and clinics along the Interstate 5 corridor, from Longview to Eugene.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest reports more than 600,000 members in its Oregon and Southwest Washington network. It offers a range of medical services, through primary care and numerous specialities, at its two hospitals and 30-plus clinics.

The workers are represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals, which is tied to the Alliance of Healthcare Unions. Both organizations have been negotiating new contracts—one local, one national—with Kaiser Permanente, a major healthcare provider in several states, including in Oregon. The previous contract expired at the end of September.

“We remain at the bargaining tables, but the gap is wide,” OFNHP said in a message to union members Friday. “Kaiser’s wage proposals still trail behind what other employers in our community are paying. When wages don’t keep up, we can’t recruit or retain, and patients are left waiting for the care they need. This is a direct threat to safe staffing and patient care.”

Kaiser Northwest had no immediate comment, said spokesperson Debbie Karman, adding that the organization was working on a statement it would share soon.

Last month, Kaiser said its offer would amount to a 20% wage bump over the life of a proposed four-year contract.

A work stoppage would come at a precarious time for the healthcare system. Medical costs have been rising far faster than inflation, straining health services—and, farther down the chain, resulting in higher costs for individuals, businesses, and governments.

The Alliance of Healthcare Unions collectively represents tens of thousands of healthcare workers around the U.S. A spokesperson said some 44,000 workers around the country are prepared to strike, and more could join later.