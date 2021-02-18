Similar debates erupted last year every time Brown ordered restaurants closed to slow the spread of the virus. But dining establishments have a powerful industry lobby on their side, the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, which was willing to go to court to challenge the governor's executive orders. (Meanwhile, the very idea of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler meeting for a drink at a McMenamins was enough to spark a street confrontation that ended with the mayor pepper-spraying a constituent in the face.)