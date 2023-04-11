Portland State University Rearms Its Cops

Portland State University’s campus police are getting their guns back, a response to an increased number of weapons being found on campus and limited assistance from a thinly-stretched Portland Police Bureau, according to campuswide email from university president Stephen Percy this morning.

The school disarmed its cops in 2021 in response to years of protests after campus police fatally shot Jason Washington, a 45-year-old Black man who was trying to break up a fight outside a sports bar. In 2019, PSU paid Washington’s family $1 million to settle a lawsuit.

“While this may seem like a step backward in our ongoing efforts to achieve lasting change, it does not alter our commitment to actively pursue a campus safety system that prizes de-escalation, respects the dignity of our diverse campus community, and finds a path to return to regular unarmed patrols on campus,” Percy wrote.

In an accompanying video, campus security Chief Willie Halliburton called it a “hard decision,” saying he had not “abandoned unarmed patrols” and that his nine officers would have discretion over whether to bring along a firearm.