Patte Sullivan Takes Early Lead in Portland School Board Contest Following Opponent’s Implosion

Patte Sullivan took an early lead on Tuesday evening in her bid for a seat on the Portland Public Schools board—a contest that wasn’t competitive until the clear frontrunner, Derrick Peterson, spent two weeks dipping his toes in and out of the running after media outlets reported on his church’s ties to Christian nationalism.

It’s too soon to say if Sullivan will maintain her lead as more ballots are counted throughout the evening and tomorrow morning, but it’s likely that over half the votes cast have been counted already. But it’s an early signal that Peterson’s recent controversy—and his lack of transparency about whether he will resign if elected to the school board—impacted voters at the ballot box. (Late voters are more likely to have seen reports alleging Peterson’s extremist ties.)

Sullivan leads Peterson by a little more than 2,000 votes.

After The Oregonian and Rolling Stone published stories about Peterson and his connection to the church on May 1, Peterson said two days later that if he won the election, he would resign immediately. Then, a week later he appeared to quietly reenter the race but refused to talk to media outlets in the days following his reversal. And then, finally, last week, Peterson said he was out for good, citing “the state of my family’s health, and concern for my endorsers and supporters.”

His lone opponent is Sullivan, an 80-year old former teacher. She had received no endorsements until Peterson’s implosion.

WW initially endorsed Peterson in the race, but after he refused to answer questions about his intentions while on the board, WW made an unusual reversal and endorsed Sullivan.

Peterson was a longtime sheriff’s deputy in Multnomah County and quickly scaled the ranks of the department. Last year, he launched an unsuccessful campaign to become Multnomah County Sheriff. This year, he turned his sights to the largest school district in the state.