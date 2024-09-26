Most Oregonians Believe Schools Need Accountability, But Don’t Want It to Be Punitive

Oregonians are looking for greater levels of accountability in their government across the board but a statewide survey shows that, when it comes to education, people don’t want underperforming schools punished.

Between April 29 and May 20, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,626 Oregon residents on the current state of schools and strategies to improve their effectiveness. The results show what Amaury Vogel, executive director of OVBC, says is an unusual level of consensus: On many questions, more than 90% of respondents were in agreement.

Not that the questions were terribly controversial. For example, 92 percent of the people surveyed supported districts and charter schools providing transparent and clear access to plans and budgets. Another 89 percent wanted proof that school leaders spent public education funding equitably.

But perhaps the most interesting answer is what Oregonians want the state to do with schools that underwhelm.

When asked about how the Oregon Department of Education should stage interventions, 78 percent of respondents did not prefer the department withholding funding, revoking licenses or taking other punitive measures against schools and districts. Instead, 70 percent preferred providing additional support.

Amaury Vogel, executive director of OVBC, said this portion of the survey was surprising because people are typically more likely to lean toward punitive actions when it comes to government accountability.

“It was interesting to see people do really lean more towards support and are not in favor of withholding funding or taking punitive actions,” Vogel said.

Oregon’s educational outcomes are poor compared to other states. Oregon students fell further behind those in other states in both math and reading proficiency post-pandemic. In September 2023, sobering data showed just 40 percent of students scoring proficient in reading and writing tests and 30 percent scoring proficient in math. The state’s high school graduation rate also falls short of the national average.

The high levels of agreement on values and priorities for K-12 education surprised Vogel, who expected more skepticism because the center has heard grumblings about the quality of education students receive statewide and the amount of money that’s being spent on schools.

But while Oregonians are aligned on their vision for schools, many are unsure — or disagree — that schools and districts are using their resources well and growing stronger right now. Vogel said districts need to reflect on this gap.

“Part of asking this question is letting schools and school districts and possibly the Oregon Department of Education know that the things that they’re doing, the steps that they are taking to become stronger and better, either people don’t see those as working or effective, or they’re not being effective in communicating those steps,” she said.