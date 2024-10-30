Oregon Department of Education Recommends Student Phones Be Kept “Off and Away”

The Oregon Department of Education released its cell phone policy guidance Wednesday morning, recommending all 197 districts review and update their cell phone policies to limit or restrict cell phone usage during school hours.

Current Oregon law requires districts to have policies that regulate personal device usage during school hours, but it doesn’t specifically recommend limiting screen time.

The guidance document comes as new research indicates cell phone usage correlates with declines in student mental health. A June report from the National Education Association shows 90 percent of teachers feel student mental health is a serious issue at their school, with top contributing factors being social media and personal device usage.

ODE’s top strategy for limiting phones is the popular “off and away” approach, which requires students to switch off their devices and leave them in backpacks or lockers during the school day. The guidance document deems this strategy as “straightforward, easy to enforce and effective at reducing distractions.”

However, the department acknowledges other strategies that might be successful, including classroom storage areas and the controversial magnetic Yondr pouches, which have caused a stir at three Portland Public School schools this year (“Their Own Devices,” WW, Oct. 2).

“We will be challenged to help students achieve their educational goals, like reading and math skills, if students aren’t focused on learning when they’re in school,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement Wednesday. “Cell phones are a distraction and can harm students’ mental health and well-being if used inappropriately.”

ODE did offer some exceptions districts should consider as they build their cell phone policies, including allowing them for use during emergencies. The agency notes, however, that cell phones may do more harm than good in lockdown situations.

Another exception ODE says districts might consider is allowing phones during non-instructional time, including at lunch or during passing periods. The latest PPS phone policy draft, released Oct. 21, is “off and away” except for lunch, making it a bit stricter than the state’s guidance.

A bipartisan group of legislators are exploring if there might be room to adopt a statewide cell phone policy, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in June. Kotek noted then that district-to-district implementation could get confusing.

For now, however, it’s still up to each district to decide for themselves.

“Our job as leaders is to add as many supports as we can to help students and educators be successful,” Kotek said in the release. “Toward that goal, ODE’s guidance includes clear model policies for cell phone use in schools.”