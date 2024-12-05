Four Lincoln High School Basketball Players File a Legal Notice Accusing Their Coach of Retaliation

Trouble is roiling the vaunted Lincoln High School boy’s basketball team, where four players allege in a new legal filing that the head coach barred three of them from the varsity team in retaliation for playing games for her preps coaching rival. In the same document, they also allege she repeatedly dropped a homophobic slur in front of players.

Making the allegation more combustible is the identity of the coach: It’s Heather Seely-Roberts, the only woman coaching a 6A boys’ varsity hoops team in Oregon.

Seely-Roberts, who last year made headlines for coaching her own sons, took the Lincoln Cardinals to third place in the Class 6A state tournament during the 2022-2023 school year. But a tort claim notice filed with Portland Public Schools on Dec. 5 describes dysfunction behind the scenes.

Portland lawyer Kevin Brague filed the tort claim notice—that’s a formal warning of an intent to sue—on behalf of four Lincoln students, who use only their initials.

The notice alleges that Seely-Roberts’ behavior has violated multiple parts of the PPS board policy, Oregon’s Teacher Standards and Practices Commissions regulations, and the Oregon School Activities Association’s adopted Coaches Code of Ethics.

Seely-Roberts could not immediately be reached for comment. PPS spokesperson Sydney Kelly said the district does not comment on legal matters.

In their Dec. 5 notice, the four students allege Seely-Roberts had a “personal vendetta” against a former coach who now coaches for the Amateur Athletic Union, a nationwide nonprofit that helps kids and teens compete in several sports. The notice alleges multiple instances, as recent as November, where Seely-Roberts did not let players associated with that coach onto the varsity team at Lincoln, and it alleges she lied to a player about when basketball tryouts were. Seely-Roberts also blocked parents from accessing her Instagram account in fall, limiting their access to team-related communication, the notice alleges.

While the rival coach remains unnamed in the notice, WW has reviewed emails that indicate it is Will Boettcher, who coached JV2 basketball under Seely-Roberts during the 2021-2022 academic year. In 2023 and earlier this year, Boettcher sent emails to multiple PPS officials, including Lincoln principal Peyton Chapman and district athletic director Marshall Haskins. In those emails, Boettcher voiced concern about Seely-Roberts’ remarks about student athletes.

“I care about these boys very much and am hopeful that necessary actions are taken to alleviate the influence of Ms. Roberts,” Boettcher wrote in a 2023 email to Chapman.

Boettcher declined to comment further.

On Aug. 2, PPS released an investigation that substantiated “some claims of retaliation by Coach Roberts” after two parents reported she had retaliated against their family by trying to withhold their son’s placement on a team. Seely-Roberts had wanted to meet with the family after they had raised concerns about her to Chapman, thereby going “over her head,” the investigation read.

“This course of action by Coach Roberts to try to intimidate and force your family to agree to comply with not making complaints over her head before she would place [redacted] on a team, and to further shame you and [redacted] for making complaints the prior season, is retaliation,” the investigation read. “This behavior was intended to punish, intimidate, and prevent the [redacted] family (and perhaps other families) from making complaints outside of the communication “chain of command” as you had done.”

On Sept. 24, the PPS school board voted 6 to 1 to substantiate a second part of the investigation as retaliation, where the family alleged Seely-Roberts had intentionally omitted them from team-wide emails and communications.

Perhaps more explosive is the allegation that Seely-Roberts repeatedly used the same homophobic slur while with students, and also approached a group of Black students and asked if they were “doing gang signs.”

After a player got his ears pierced in June, the tort claim alleges Seely-Roberts said, “back in my day we called those kind of people faggots.” The claim also alleges she referred to players on her team with the slur on two other occasions this year, once in a car with students and another time in basketball practice.

“There is no place for homophobic slurs and there needs to be accountability for our educators and coaches,” said Trevor Kafoury, a Lincoln basketball parent.

If substantiated, Seely-Roberts’ actions would violate several district and statewide teaching regulations, which include policies that prohibit harassment based on sexual orientation and race.

Kafoury, the parent, adds the intimidating and retaliatory culture at the program has pushed kids to quit basketball, rather than play for Coach Seely-Roberts.

“Roberts runs the Lincoln basketball program with fear, harassment and retaliation,” said Aimee Davenport, another LHS parent. “Many parents and players don’t complain or voice grievances due to the risk of harassment and retaliation.”

The tort claim notice demands that PPS immediately investigate the complaints and notice.”A claim for damages will be asserted against Portland Public Schools including but not limited to negligent hiring and retention, intentional infliction of emotional distress, discrimination, and retaliation,” it reads.