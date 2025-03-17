Gary Hollands Drops Out of School Board Race

In a social media post on Monday, Portland Public Schools Board member Gary Hollands announced he’s suspending his reelection campaign.

Hollands has represented Zone 5 since 2021. The zone encompasses much of Northeast Portland, including Grant and McDaniel high schools. Hollands, a trucking company owner, had originally announced his reelection campaign Dec. 10. He says he has since decided not to run for reelection due to health reasons and family obligations.

“In 2022, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and although I am in good health, I need to focus on my ongoing health needs,” he wrote in the post. “I deeply appreciate all the support and encouragement I have received during my time on the board. It has been an honor to serve our students and help them succeed on their academic journey.”

In the race for School Board, Hollands faced two challengers, 18-year-old Jorge Sanchez Bautista, a McDaniel student, and Virginia La Forte, a parent activist with the Grant Bowl Community Coalition. That organization has been working to fundraise for lights and seats at the bowl.

Hollands said in post that he was throwing his support to La Forte, who filed to run last Thursday. La Forte was not immediately available for comment.

Before dropping out of the race, Hollands had received endorsements from board members Michelle DePass, Patte Sullivan, Herman Greene and Julia Brim-Edwards. In his post announcing his resignation, Hollands also reaffirmed his endorsement of Greene, who is up for reelection in Zone 4.

WW could not immediately reach Hollands for additional comment.