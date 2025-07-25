Feds Release Millions to Oregon Schools, Others Nationwide

The White House released millions of dollars to Oregon schools on Friday, ending a weeks-long spat that jeopardized key education programs and services.

The move came after the administration froze about $6.8 billion to schools nationwide on June 30, one day before the funding regularly rolls into schools. Oregon stood to lose about $73 million, according to Oregon Department of Education spokeswoman Liz Merah.

At issue were six different grant programs administered by the Department of Education, including migrant education; professional development; English-learner services; student support and academic enrichment; before- and after-school programs; and adult education and family literacy.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield was among 21 attorneys general who sued the Trump administration on July 14, arguing the executive branch did not have the power to block congressionally approved funds. Last week, the White House released some funding allocated toward after-school programs—$1.3 billion frozen nationwide—but it took bipartisan collaboration in Congress to help move the needle toward releasing the remaining funding.

“Oregon’s students shouldn’t pay the price for political games,” Rayfield said in a July 14 statement. “Cutting these programs doesn’t just hurt schools—it hurts families and communities.”

The consequences for pausing federal funds would have affected schools across Oregon differently. At a July 18 press event with Portland Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong briefly said PPS had prepared for some federal cuts to programs, but noted she’d heard of other districts in worse positions.

Rayfield’s office was not immediately available to provide further comment.