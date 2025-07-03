Oregon Schools Stand to Lose $73 Million in Withheld Federal Funding

Oregon schools stand to lose about $73 million in federal funding as the Trump administration withholds about $6.8 billion for schools nationwide across five grant program categories.

State agencies, including the Oregon Department of Education, were notified Monday that those grant programs—which fund migrant education, professional development, English-learner services, academic enrichment, and before- and after-school programs—were under review and that funding would not roll as expected on July 1, as Education Week reported. Liz Merah, a spokeswoman for ODE, told WW on Wednesday those grants would affect the 2026–27 school year.

Merah on Thursday also confirmed numbers first reported by Axios Portland from the Learning Policy Institute, an education research nonprofit, showing that the federal government is currently withholding $73.46 million across those five categories in Oregon: $22.2 million in migrant education, $20.1 million supporting effective instruction, $7.7 million from English language acquisition, $11.9 million from academic enrichment, and $11.4 million from before- and after-school programs.

The Learning Policy Institute’s report shows the $73 million in federal funding losses constitutes about 16.5% of Oregon’s total federal funding for K-12 programs.

Oregon Department of Education officials have so far said no decisions have been made, though states nationwide have expressed concern about the consequences of withholding funds, which could affect everything from teacher salaries to available student programs.

As WW has previously reported, multilingual learners in Oregon already have the state’s poorest testing results, but are among its only growing student populations. That group of learners will see some of the deepest consequences if these funds remain withheld.

“Eliminating programs such as Title III (English learners) and Title I-C (migrant education) would undermine the state’s efforts to increase academic outcomes for multilingual students, promote multilingualism, close opportunity gaps, and provide targeted support to mobile and vulnerable student groups,” Merah tells WW.

She adds: “Additionally, withholding funds that have been appropriated to support student learning through summer school, after school programs, and providing mental health supports undermines the state’s efforts to ensure all students are thriving in their education.”

At least some states will problably push back. Attorney General Dan Rayfield told WW in a statement that his office is gathering information and discussing next steps with state partners and a multistate attorney general coalition.

" It is shameful that the Trump administration froze millions of dollars of vital funding and it is intolerable that our kids, teachers and school districts are being caught up in this chaos," he said. “Making sure Oregon kids have access to the programs and support they need to succeed is one of the most important things we can fight for.”

At a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Tina Kotek told KLCC radio in Eugene that taxpayer dollars going to the federal government need to come back to the state.

“It’s unconscionable that they think they can play with Title dollars for our schools right now,” Kotek said. “They’re sending a lot of fear through our school districts right now and it’s got to stop.”