PPS Secures North Portland Schools Amid Reports of ICE Activity

Portland Public Schools has secured two of its North Portland schools amid reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the broader community, a Thursday morning message to families and staff reads.

Cesar Chavez School and George Middle School have implemented the district’s “secure the perimeter” protocol, which means exterior doors have been locked while learning continues in the building as usual. Astor K–8, James John Elementary School, Roosevelt High School, and Sitton Elementary School are “maintaining heightened situational awareness and monitoring for any updates.”

The move was made out of an “abundance of caution” because of activity in the area, according to the district’s email. District spokeswoman Valerie Feder confirms there has been no ICE activity at any PPS schools themselves.

“PPS Security Services are present at the impacted schools and are working closely with school leaders to monitor the situation and support a calm, safe environment,” the message reads. “In addition, school leaders are developing dismissal plans to ensure students can return home safely and smoothly this afternoon.”

In January, the Portland School Board passed a resolution re-affirming their commitment to supporting the rights of undocumented students and also set protocol for ICE access to schools. That resolution directs student and staff records to be protected from ICE officers, and the district does not work with the Department of Homeland Security without a valid judicial warrant.

Families with concerns are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school principal at this time, and to update emergency contact information in Synergy.

“We recognize that news of ICE presence in the community can cause fear and uncertainty for some of our students and families,” the message continues. “We want you to know that PPS is committed to providing an environment where students can learn, grow, and feel supported regardless of their immigration status.”

School Board member Rashelle Chase-Miller, whose zone encompasses North Portland, echoed that PPS is committed to protecting students, families and staff.

“The presence of ICE in our communities and particularly around our schools is domestic terrorism and makes our communities less safe,” she says. “Nationalism and ethnocentrism have no place in our community.”