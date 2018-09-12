Generate content that exposes what Democrats are doing. That's what I did. Here's what I learned from watching Andrew Breitbart when he was getting started: If you're right and you have the facts and you are passionate, you'll win. And if you have something to say, just say it. But a lot of Oregon Republicans are too timid, too scared and have no backbone. A lot of them are comfortable being in the minority. They do their tangos with D's and go home. Both parties in Salem are a bipartisan, "shut up" club who don't want real debate.