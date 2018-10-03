Money doesn’t always win elections, but it’s a good indication of momentum. In several cases this cycle, the fundraising is particularly lopsided: The “yes” campaigns on two measures to block new taxes—Measures 103, which would ban grocery taxes, and Measure 104, which would enshrine current tax breaks—are drawing big corporate spending. Donors are also giving heavily to one measure that aims to raise taxes—the Metro housing bond. On socially controversial measures, including the effort to repeal Oregon’s sanctuary law and to prohibit public spending on abortions, the fundraising is more evenly matched. Here’s a tally from the secretary of state of contributions to the major PACs opposing and supporting these measures, including petitioning.