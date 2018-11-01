Bob Terry, a Washington County Commissioner who is running for chair, has been hitting his opponent, Kathryn Harrington, with a series of attacks trying to tie her to the political chaos in Portland streets.
Portland is one of the boogeymen of this election season's mailers and advertising, as WW reported this week.
The new mailer goes further, in an effort to link Harrington to the violent protests that have gripped Portland since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.
"With Kathryn Harrington, Portland is on the march," reads one line.
"Unless we vote, she'll bring Portland's problems with her," reads smaller font.
They also accuse Harrington, who serves as a Washington County representative on Metro, of having "'experience' in Portland city government," which the Terry campaign said was a reference to her work at Metro.
The mailer image shows a protest, which the Terry campaign says is from 2016, and includes a swastika in the background.
That image, coming after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 people last week in a Pittsburgh synagogue, is further inflaming the hard-fought race.
"We don't condone the use of a swastika in any mail piece," said Harrington in a statement. "Anti-semitism and racism have no place here in Washington County or Oregon especially in light of what happened this last weekend."
The Terry campaign replies that the original image (shown below), which was darkened in the flier, shows the swastika crossed out.
"The swastika is obviously crossed out, and anyone with a shred of intellectual honesty would know exactly what this is," says Terry campaign spokesperson Shelby Blake in a statement. "This just proves the point, we don't want this type of behavior in Washington County."
The campaign stood by its effort to tie Harrington to Portland.
"The mailer is making the case that we do not want Portland issues, leadership and crime creeping into Washington County. Kathryn is a proponent of Portland's agenda through her role at Metro," says Blake.
Mailer and original below:
Comments