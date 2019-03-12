Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum issued a statement March 12 supporting the bill. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.) "We don't know as much as we should be able to about hate and bias crimes," she said. "The only thing we do know is that they're consistently underreported. This leaves us with what are often terrifying anecdotes of bigotry, but no systemic sense of where hate is springing up in Oregon, or how best to fight it."